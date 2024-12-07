Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Kelsey Grammer Zips Through London On Scooter With New Foot Injury

Kelsey Grammer Foot Injury Can't Stop Me!!! ... Scoots Through London

kelsey grammer broken leg foot boot
Getty / Splash News Composite

Kelsey Grammer wasn’t letting a foot injury slow him down -- he was cruising around London on a scooter like it was no big deal!

The "Frasier" star was all smiles despite rocking a cast on his leg, showing no signs of slowing down as he made his way through the crowds with the help of his trusty transportation Saturday.

kelsey grammar broken leg cast boot
Splash News

Kelsey had one knee on the scooter for balance, and it looks like he probably knew he'd warm up after picking up some speed ... 'cause apart from a sweater and some jeans, the guy wasn't doing a whole lot to bundle up in the chilly British city.

kelsey grammar broken leg cast boot
Splash News

It’s unclear how he got the injury, and it's definitely not the break he needed after wrapping up season two of his "Frasier" revival recently.

kelsey grammar in frasier show still
Getty

But looks like nothing’s putting the brakes on Kelsey!

related articles