Kelsey Grammer Zips Through London On Scooter With New Foot Injury

Kelsey Grammer wasn’t letting a foot injury slow him down -- he was cruising around London on a scooter like it was no big deal!

The "Frasier" star was all smiles despite rocking a cast on his leg, showing no signs of slowing down as he made his way through the crowds with the help of his trusty transportation Saturday.

Kelsey had one knee on the scooter for balance, and it looks like he probably knew he'd warm up after picking up some speed ... 'cause apart from a sweater and some jeans, the guy wasn't doing a whole lot to bundle up in the chilly British city.

It’s unclear how he got the injury, and it's definitely not the break he needed after wrapping up season two of his "Frasier" revival recently.