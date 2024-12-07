Zachary Levi Says He's Expecting First Child With Maggie Keating

"Shazam!" star Zachary Levi and his girlfriend, Maggie Keating, are preparing for a very special delivery.

The couple is having their first child together and the two couldn't be happier!

Zachary was so excited, he jumped on Instagram Friday and posted a sonogram, showing their little bundle of joy, along with a photo of Maggie embracing him with a smile.

In the caption Zachary wrote he's always wanted to be a dad, feeling incomplete without the love and responsibility that goes with becoming a parent.

He said he began his journey toward fatherhood last November, zeroing in on his physical and mental health while also pursuing love, which led him into the arms of Maggie.

Zachary also said they don't know the gender of "our little bambino" yet and encouraged his fans to send potential names for the baby.

