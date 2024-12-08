Joey Lawrence, Estranged Wife Spotted for the First Time Since Calling Off Divorce

Joey Lawrence and Samantha Cope are showing that love conquers all. The couple, who recently called off their divorce, stepped out publicly for the first time, sending a clear message that things are going great between them.

The pair was photographed at Los Angeles’ trendy Erewhon Market on Friday where they enjoyed quality time with their daughter, Dylan Rose, during a grocery run.

The duo was seen laughing and smiling at each other on the outing. Joey kept it classic and casual in a fitted white t-shirt, jeans, and a baseball cap, while Samantha rocked workout wear.

This sighting comes less than a week after sources told us the couple, who tied the knot in 2022, recently decided to get back together romantically and call off their divorce. While it's unclear right now why they reconciled ... our sources say they've rebuilt their relationship.

Neither has publicly commented on their reconciliation.