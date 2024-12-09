Dwight Gooden Says Mets Are No Longer Yankees' 'Little Brother' After Signing Soto

Play video content TMZSports.com

Juan Soto joining the Mets marked a major shift in the New York baseball landscape ... at least that's what Dwight Gooden thinks, 'cause he tells TMZ Sports his former team can no longer be considered the Yankees' "little brother!!"

We caught up with the Gooden -- who spent time with both clubs during his career -- after Soto inked a 15-year $765 million deal with the Metropolitans ... and he says the narrative about the team in Queens is about to be a thing of the past.

"The first time I heard it, Reggie Jackson said it," Gooden said. "I have nothing against the Yankees, but I was somewhat offended by it. I understood what he meant by that, saying that the Mets are little brother, but now things are starting to change."

"I think it's great for baseball seeing both New York teams in the position they're in, and it's going to be like this for years to come."

So, now that the Queens-based org. stole the superstar slugger from the Bronx Bombers ... can Gooden finally unleash some pro-Mets trash talk??

"Not just yet," he said. "We gotta get a pennant first. But I think we're on our way."

When asked to offer advice to the Mets' newest acquisition, Gooden would tell Soto to keep being himself -- and don't add any unnecessary pressure.