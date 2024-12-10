Angry Customer Crashes Into Utah Dealership Over Refund Dispute, On Camera

Play video content Jam Press

An angry customer took things way too far Monday, driving his recently purchased used car straight through a dealership’s storefront over a refund beef -- and the horrifying moment was caught on camera.

Check out this wild clip -- a guy straight-up plows his Subaru Outback into Tim Dahle Mazda in Sandy, Utah, on Monday morning ... crashing through the glass at full speed and obliterating a countertop into a million pieces.

The seething man -- still unnamed -- hops out of the car, shouting, "I told you, motherf***ers!" and paces around, looking like he was ready to cause more mayhem.

This wasn’t a spur-of-the-moment decision. According to Sandy Police, the man allegedly threatened to drive through the front door if the dealership didn’t refund him for the car he bought earlier that day ... after finding out it had mechanical issues.

Apparently, he had called the dealership demanding a refund -- but they turned him down, since he bought the car "as is."

Thankfully, no one was hurt in the chaos. Police confirmed the guy was booked into jail, facing charges of felony criminal mischief and reckless endangerment.