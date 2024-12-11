'Full House' Star Blake Tuomy-Wilhoit's Wife Files for Divorce

Blake Tuomy-Wilhoit's house is set to be a little less full ... we've learned the former "Full House" child star's wife has filed for divorce.

In new court documents obtained by TMZ ... Blake's wife, Hye Rim Choi, filed to end her marriage of 5 years from the actor -- who famously played Nicky Katsopolis (AKA one of John Stamos and Lori Loughlin's on-screen kids) on the ABC sitcom.

Hye's filing is pretty boilerplate ... listing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split. However, she noticeably did not list a date of separation ... so, it's unclear how long these two have been over.

Blake's wife did note that she and the ex child star didn't share any minor children together after tying the knot in July 2019 ... so, this means there's no custody arrangement to hash out.

Some fans may be saying "have mercy" at the revelation that one of Uncle Jesse's twins is now old enough to be married -- and facing a divorce -- but those who tuned into "Fuller House" got a peek at Blake all-grown up when he appeared on the show for a cameo.

Blake and his twin brother, Dylan Tuomy-Wilhoit, reprised their roles of Nicky and Alex for 2 episodes of the Netflix sequel series ... though, were noticeably absent from the series finale.