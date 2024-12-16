Leon Thomas III Has Breakout RNB Year, Says Ex-Child Stars Deal With Adversity

But Now Ranked On Spotify's Best RNB Of '24

Play video content TMZ.com

Leon Thomas III's hit song "Mutt" is being spotlighted on several 2024 year-end lists, including Spotify's RNB X playlist ... living proof that not all child actors flame out like those social media wormholes want you to believe!!!

We spoke to Leon at LAX over the weekend and he tells us there are tons of adversities to overcome after hitting it big as a child actor ... and congratulated his former "Victorious" co-star Ariana Grande for her Best Actress Golden Globes nomination for "Wicked."

She and several other former child stars are leading the pack in Hollywood as they blossom into adulthood -- and Leon's on the same blazing trails.

In fact, Leon's winding down a marquee year for his music career ... he kicked off 2024 by winning Best R&B Song for his contributions on SZA's classic track "Snooze," and released his breakout 2nd album of the same name in October.