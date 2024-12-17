Hornets Vow To Return PS5 To Fan After Giveaway Gone Wrong

The Charlotte Hornets are looking to make things right after giving a PS5 to a young fan during an in-game segment -- just to take it back off-camera -- 'cause the team tells TMZ Sports it is working to return the game console to the kid.

The whole debacle went down during a break in the action of the Hornets' home matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers ... when the team's mascot, Hugo, played Santa and hooked young fans up with special gifts.

The moment seemed AWESOME as the boy was handed a brand-new PS5 ... but a text exchange posted on social media shortly after claimed it was all for show -- as he was forced to fork it back over when they were no longer in eyesight of the rest of the fans in attendance.

As a parting gift, the team allegedly gave the boy a Hornets jersey ... but despite the gesture, a lot of fans were labeling the Hornets a bunch of Scrooges.

The Hornets tell TMZ Sports they messed up big time ... but are now working to undo the damage.

If anyone wants more details here is how it went down.



Seems like they may been trying to do a skit (why?) and botched communication totally. I still don’t get giving kids stuff before Xmas you aren’t letting them have even if it is a “setup.” That’s confusing and really 🤡 https://t.co/VKzsx38w5A pic.twitter.com/UYO7sHSxpe — USMNT_STAN (@StanUsmnt) December 17, 2024 @StanUsmnt

"During last night's game there was an on-court skit that missed the mark," the team said. "The skit included bad decision making and poor communication. Simply put, we turned the ball over and we apologize. We have reached out to the family and are committed to not only making it right but to exceeding expectations."

"We have reached out to the family and are committed to not only making it right but to exceeding expectations. We will be providing the fan with the PS5 that he should have taken home last night along with a VIP experience to a future game."