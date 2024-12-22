ESPN Commentator Makes Shocking 'Nut-Busting' Joke During Live Broadcast

Play video content ESPN

The Ohio State Buckeyes ran the Tennessee Volunteers off the field during the College Football Playoff on Saturday night ... and one ESPN commentator had an interesting take on the game.

ESPN offered an alternate broadcast of the playoff game, hosted on ESPN 2, starring the cast of "The Pat McAfee Show." McAfee and his crew are one of the most popular draws to "The Worldwide Leader," known for their humorous takes on sports topics, and at times, controversial comments.

Well, the latter was on full display in the second quarter, when McAfee turned to one of his main honchos, Boston Connor, to see how Tennessee fans were reacting after being down 21-0.

Connor was patrolling the Tennessee sidelines ... and went on to say Ohio State super-fan, known as "Big Nut," was "busting his nut" on the faces of Volunteers fans.

Someone on the broadcast was clearly surprised from the quip, as you can hear them say, "Ey yo."

McAfee played off the lewd comment by adding, "Yeah, anytime a nut goes wild, things get crazy."

Some viewers were shocked by the remark, at naturally took to X to fire off their rage.

One commenter said, "This is family time smh we need to bring back professionalism cuz what is this !???" Another said, "Pat only speaks to the lowest common denominator and if you don't understand what that means I'm likely talking about you. It's unfortunate ESPN puts him out there to capture this demographic as dumb and course as it may be."