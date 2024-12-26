Jay-Z's Rape Accuser Can Remain Anonymous, for Now, NY Judge Rules

The woman accusing Jay-Z of allegedly raping her as a teenager just got the green light from a New York judge to keep her identity under wraps ... at least for now.

In legal docs filed Thursday, Judge Analisa Torres ruled the "Jane Doe" accuser can remain anonymous at this point in the case. In the ruling, the judge also called out Jay-Z’s lawyer, Alex Spiro, saying he was being combative and trying to "fast-track" the case.

While Judge Torres did grant the plaintiff’s request to proceed anonymously for now, she noted that things could change as the case moves forward and made it clear that she intends to revisit the issue if and when the case progresses.

The plaintiff's attorney, Tony Buzbee, tells TMZ he usually doesn’t comment on rulings like this but, unsurprisingly, agrees with it. He also threw shade at Spiro, saying his attempts to paint him as the bad guy aren’t landing.

The ruling follows Jay-Z's lawyer filing docs asking the court to force the plaintiff to reveal her identity -- or, if she refused, asking the judge to toss the case altogether.

As we reported, the alleged victim initially sued Diddy in October, claiming he and an unnamed celeb raped her at a VMA after-party in 2000 when she was just 13, while an unnamed famous female watched. Earlier this month, the accuser refiled the suit, naming Jay-Z as the unnamed male celeb, but keeping the female star under wraps.

Play video content TMZ.com

Jay-Z has clapped back at the claims, accusing the woman and her attorney, Buzbee, of trying to blackmail him to keep his name from going public.

We reached out to Jay's attorney -- so far, no word back.