'Bachelorette' star Andi Dorfman Hospitalized Days After Giving Birth

Andi Dorfman was hospitalized over the weekend, just days after giving birth to her first baby after experiencing an unexpected medical emergency.

The former "Bachelorette" star posted on her Instagram Story on Saturday saying a week after giving birth to her first child with Blaine Hart, she began experiencing "a ton of pain" which later led to doctors diagnosing her with a large and small hematoma -- essentially blood that pools up someplace inside your body.

The reality star says she underwent a quick and safe procedure to handle the issue. She wrote, "Lesson Learned: No matter how clueless you are about motherhood, you still know your body best! Listen to it! Yes, recovery is tough and everyone is different but your instincts are valid (and probably right)."

She continued, "Trust that your doctors do truly care about your health and well-being and don’t be afraid to reach out to them."

Andi finished by saying, “I felt some guilt worrying about myself instead of my daughter but realized she’s no good if I’m no good. Hope this helps anyone out there doubting their own postpartum recovery.”

