Rose Parade Has No Thorns, Floats Look Ready for New Year's Day

The Rose Parade is just a day away, and a whole lot of hard work has gone into the floats eager fans can look forward to seeing tomorrow ... and, we've tied them all up in a gallery for ya.

Music stars seem big this year ... with massive tributes to Elvis Presley and B.B. King leading the long line of meticulously crafted floats.

Others platforms feature animals -- like the brown and white dog that sits atop one float. Another float pays tribute to bowling, with white pins and a purple ball dominating the display.

Scott Lamb is the floral director of that one ... and, he posed with his masterpiece -- looking rather proud of the work his team put in.

Someone's gotta lead the flower designing ... and, this year that is Nicholas St. Clair -- seen here gathering a bucket of the "Hearts Roses" in the flower tent. He's grinning huge, anticipating the exciting event.

Not nearly as many floats could be completed without the volunteers, pictured here applying flower petals, seeds and other materials to floats for this year's parade -- the 136th edition of the historic event.

If you don't know ... the Rose Parade -- also known as the Tournament of Roses -- is a yearly parade held in Pasadena, CA on New Year's Day. It's linked to the Rose Bowl Game -- the annual college football game held in the city in Rose Bowl Stadium -- which this year will feature the Ohio State University and the University of Oregon.