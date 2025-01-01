Jesse Metcalfe Says 'Desperate Housewives' Reboot 'Could Happen'

Play video content TMZ.com

Jesse Metcalfe is feeling optimistic about the possibility of a "Desperate Housewives" reboot in the not-so-distant future ... telling TMZ a new chapter "could happen."

We caught up with the actor in Beverly Hills, where he weighed in on the chatter surrounding the rumored revival of the popular ABC drama ... which starred Jesse, along with Teri Hatcher, Felicity Huffman, Marcia Cross, Eva Longoria, and Nicollette Sheridan.

Though the show wrapped its 8-season run back in 2012, the series is as popular as ever, thanks to its availability on streaming services like Hulu and Prime Video.

This explains why Jesse appeared confident when discussing the possible return of "Desperate Housewives." In fact, as he told us, "there's a little buzz" about a potential reboot ... and he said he wasn't the only one eager to rejoin Wisteria Lane.

Jesse said he still keeps in touch with Eva -- his on-screen lover -- who he claimed is "down" to revisit their old stomping grounds.

However, Jesse made it clear he hasn't heard from the one person who matters most ... creator Marc Cherry. He added ... "It's not really in my control."

As they say ... don't put the cart before the horse!!!