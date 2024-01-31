Teri Hatcher Was Kicked Off Dating App, People Thought She Was Fake

Play video content QVC+ HSN+

Teri Hatcher's not gonna find love on Tinder or anything like it ... 'cause she says she's done with the online dating scene -- this after one popular platform apparently gave her the boot!

The bombshell actress/Bond girl -- who has long been a sex symbol in pop culture -- opened up about her unceremonious exit from the dating app world during an appearance on "Getting Grilled with Curtis Stone" ... explaining she hopped on Hinge to find a good man.

Unclear when this happened, but TH says she was "open and vulnerable," and really put herself out there ... but then claims the Hinge team didn't care, and promptly 86'd her.

Stone asked why they kicked Teri off the app ...and Teri says it turns out they simply couldn't believe THE Teri Hatcher was using their humble dating app. Moderators seem to have thought she was fake and deactivated her account ... that's what she's suggesting anyway.

Hatcher notes they later apologized, but by then it was too late ... Teri's online dating fever had already faded. She added she's got a busy life, so she's not pursuing love -- although, she'll happily accept it if she happens to meet someone IRL.

She ended the topic with a very real truth for many people ... asking who needs a man when you have a cat like she does?!?

Play video content TMZ Studios

FWIW ... Teri isn't the only celeb online dating -- and also not the only one the people behind these apps don't seem to believe. Sharon Stone recently detailed a ruinous rendezvous and said Bumble booted her from the hive -- seems like a common theme among the stars.