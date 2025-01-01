Sophia Bush Settles Divorce From Grant Hughes

"One Tree Hill" actress Sophia Bush has reached a settlement in her divorce from entrepreneur Grant Hughes.

Court documents ... obtained by TMZ ... show Sophia and Grant entered into a confidential settlement on December 30, 2024.

Bush filed for divorce in August 2023, and by October of that year was already dating recently divorced U.S. Women's National Team soccer star Ashlyn Harris.

Harris had filed divorce docs in her marriage to fellow USWNT star Ali Kreiger in September 2023, and while Sophia and Grant did NOT have kids together ... Ashlyn and Ali adopted a boy and a girl during their 4-year marriage.

Bush and Hughes were friends for almost a decade before their relationship turned romantic during the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020.