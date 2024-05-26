Sophia Bush Addresses Ashlyn Harris Engagement Rumors

Sophia Bush's recent handsy Instagram post with Ashlyn Harris got fans shouting about a secret proposal ... and, now she's addressed the rumors online.

Here's the deal ... the actress took to her Instagram story to shut down claims she and Harris are planning a wedding ... gossip that kicked off when she posted photos in which her left hand was covered by Ashlyn's blazer.

Fans thought the literal cover-up pointed to a metaphorical one ... arguing Sophia had her hand hidden on purpose to shroud an engagement ring.

Welp, turns out social media made a mountain out of a molehill ... 'cause Sophia shared a selfie sans ring -- and let people know she just wanted to shove her hands under her better half's jacket.

She also shared the original pic again where she says she just loves touching Harris ... and, she also may have taken a shot at her ex-husband.

She wrote people may just be surprised to see her so happy and fulfilled -- implying she'd never looked that way before. Possibly a subtle dig ... though the exes seemingly get along well.

You'll remember ... Sophia and Ashlyn -- a former U.S. Women's Soccer star -- got together last year after both of them had filed for divorce, though Harris' ex Ali Krieger implied AH cheated on her with Sophia in one Instagram post. Ashlyn denied doing so.

Hughes, on the other hand, said he just wanted Bush to be happy ... and, if you look at the photos, it seems she most certainly is.