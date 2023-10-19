Ali Krieger Insinuates Ashlyn Harris Cheated on Her with Sophia Bush

Welp, she didn't come out and fully say it ... but Ali Krieger just gave about as strong an indication as any her wife, Ashlyn Harris, cheated on her with actress Sophia Bush.

The Gotham FC star just took to Instagram, posting a series of shots of herself playing soccer with the caption, "Preparing for playoffs while in my Beyoncé lemonade era."

If you didn't know ... Beyoncé's "Lemonade" album chronicles the singer's relationship with her husband, Jay-Z, after she discovered he cheated on her. So ya, it appears Ali is the Beyoncé of the situation ... accusing Ashlyn of being the Jay-Z.

What's more, Ali's brother, Kyle Krieger, commented on the post with Beyoncé lyrics from the song "Don't Hurt Yourself" off "Lemonade" ... writing, "This is your final warning, you know I give you life. If you try this s*** again, you gone lose your wife." Kyle also wrote, "Love you and so proud of you!! These hoes ain’t loyal!! But me and your fans are!"

As we reported ... Sophia and Ali were spotted posing for pics, laughing and being extra flirty months before either filed for divorce.

The two participated on a panel in Cannes back in June, where Sophia was seen grabbing Ashlyn's arm, and Ashlyn later wrapped her arm around the actress in a photo.