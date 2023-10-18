Sophia Bush's Ex-Husband Reacts to Her New Relationship with Ashlyn Harris

... 'Wants the Best' For Her

Sophia Bush's ex-husband is opening up about her finding a new love, and sounds like he's still very much in her corner after it was revealed the "One Tree Hill" actress is dating U.S. Women's soccer star Ashlyn Harris.

A rep for Sophia's ex, Grant Hughes, tells TMZ ... "Grant will always want the best for Sophia, and is supportive of all that makes her happy and fulfilled."

As we reported, sources connected to Sophia and Ashlyn told us they recently became official, but the timing's a bit odd -- it comes not long after they both filed to divorce their exes.

Ashlyn filed docs less than a month ago to end her marriage to fellow USWNT star Ali Krieger after 4 years together, and Sophia filed in August to divorce Grant ... they'd been married for a little over a year.