Sophia Bush Spotted for First Time Since Dating USWNT Star Ashlyn Harris

Sophia Bush is in a new relationship, but she's in no rush to talk about it ... staying quiet about things with recently divorced USWNT star Ashlyn Harris.

Sophia touched down at LAX Wednesday, just one day after news broke she and Harris were a new item. Sophia wasn't in the mood to talk -- avoiding answering about how she and Ashlyn met or what it's been like to get support from her estranged husband, Grant Hughes.

As we reported, Grant's been nothing but supportive of Sophia's new relationship -- just two months after Sophia filed for divorce.

In a statement to TMZ, a rep for Grant tells us, "Grant will always want the best for Sophia, and is supportive of all that makes her happy and fulfilled."

Sophia's not the only one who recently got divorced, Ashlyn and her wife Ali Krieger filed for divorce just last month after 4 years together ... they've got a young son together.