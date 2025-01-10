NYC Rat Filmed Dragging King-Size Reese's Cups Across Subway Tracks, on Video
Reese's Rat The Sweetest Hustler in the Subway Game!!!
The NYC subway’s rat race is alive and well -- just ask the one who was caught carting around a king-size Reese’s like it was the Holy Grail.
Check out this clip caught by a commuter -- this rat didn’t just find the sweet treat lying around ... he pulled it out of a trash pile, then lugged it across the tracks like he owned the place.
Who knows if the rat was out for solo candy glory or planning to share the sweet loot with his squad, but either way, that was one bold move!
TBH, if those epic pizza battles between rats over the years are anything to go by, maybe this little guy’s just staking his new claim as NYC's hardest-working junk food hauler.