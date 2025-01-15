Robbie Williams Bomb 'Better Man' Defended by Couple He 'Wed' at Screening

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Robbie Williams 'Better Man' Haters Going Apes*** ... Couple Wed by Brit at Screening Defends Biopic

The couple Robbie Williams "wed" at a screening of his new movie "Better Man" aren't monkeying around, telling the haters to hang around and reconsider ... even if the movie is a total bomb.

Haldun Uluç Ülgen tells TMZ ... he and his fiancée Amy Willoughby couldn’t care less the British singer's biopic tanked at the box office -- they loved it! And he assures us it’s got nothing to do with being "married" by Robbie, who's been an ordained minister since 2002.

Haldun's surprised the movie didn’t leap over the box office competition, but he believes that's because people aren't branching out for something fresh and original -- though he admits RW doesn't have the star power here like he does in the UK.

Haldun says too many are piling on Robbie's CGI-chimp-starring biopic just because it's trendy to bash a flop -- but in reality, the haters haven’t even seen it to know what they’re dismissing.

He's got faith the movie will find its groove on streaming -- with all the hate it’s gotten, people will be dying to see this "strange monkey film," and he’s calling it now -- a future cult classic in the making!

As for the impromptu “wedding” by Robbie, Haldun’s quick to clarify to us -- it’s not official, but the couple had already set June 4 for their Vegas nuptials ... so it's just a matter of time.

They’re aiming for the Mandalay Bay Hotel, a spot close to their hearts since Robbie drops a reference to it on his track "Me and My Monkey" -- guess you could say it’s the ape-proved venue for their big day!

