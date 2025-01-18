L.A. Firefighters Stop Suspected Looters, Captured on Dramatic Video

And the Emmy For Dumbest Vulture Goes To ... !!!

Play video content @LAFDWatchdog

Looting has been a major problem amid the massive destruction from the recent L.A. wildfires ... but firefighters were able stop some suspects -- and it was caught on camera!

Firefighters were working a mostly destroyed Altadena neighborhood from the Eaton blaze on Thursday when they came across two people they suspected were up to no good ... and their hunch led to arrests.

In video obtained by Fox 11's Matthew Seerorff ... firefighters confront a female suspect carrying items out of a burned-down house, which included an Emmy and a Sharp Award with the rightful -- unidentified -- owner's name on them.

The suspect told firefighters the items were hers and she was trying to protect the area ... before she and the other suspect looked like they were going to try and take off.

Play video content TMZ.com

Needless to say ... the firefighters did not let that happen -- and the suspects were arrested a short time later.