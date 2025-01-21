Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

'The Price Is Right' Announcer George Gray Files for Divorce

George Gray, the longtime announcer for "The Price Is Right," is calling it quits with his wife Brittney Green -- he’s made his way down to court to file for divorce.

TMZ’s got the docs -- George listed their separation date as August 1, 2024, ending things after 5 years of marriage.

George’s going with the classic "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split.

The estranged pair, who tied the knot in April 2019, don’t have any kids together.

George and the high school math teacher got married at The Westin La Paloma Resort & Spa in Tucson, Arizona -- in a romantic ceremony officiated by his brother.

