Chance The Rapper Settles Divorce With Kirsten Corley
Chance The Rapper Divorce Settled ... I'm Moving On!
Chance the Rapper has settled his divorce with estranged wife Kirsten Corley ... TMZ has learned.
Last week, the hip hop star and Corley filed docs in Cook County, Illinois informing the court they've struck a settlement to finalize their divorce, which will formally end their nearly 6 year marriage.
In the docs, obtained by TMZ, Kirsten says she tied the knot with Chance in December 2018, but their marriage is now irretrievably broken and the two have been separated for more than 6 months.
Kirsten also says she reviewed her settlement agreement and accepts it as a fair and equitable resolution, but further details have yet to be released.
The parties are still waiting for the judge to sign off on the divorce.
As we reported, Kirsten filed for divorce in December 2024 following the couple's separation, which was announced in April of that year.
Chance and Kirsten first started dating back in September 2013, and the rapper would frequently reference their relationship in his lyrics and music. After tying the knot in Chicago, the couple had a star-studded ceremony in March 2019 in Newport Beach. The pair share two young daughters Kensli and Marli.