Chance The Rapper Settles Divorce With Kirsten Corley

Chance the Rapper has settled his divorce with estranged wife Kirsten Corley ... TMZ has learned.

Last week, the hip hop star and Corley filed docs in Cook County, Illinois informing the court they've struck a settlement to finalize their divorce, which will formally end their nearly 6 year marriage.

In the docs, obtained by TMZ, Kirsten says she tied the knot with Chance in December 2018, but their marriage is now irretrievably broken and the two have been separated for more than 6 months.

Kirsten also says she reviewed her settlement agreement and accepts it as a fair and equitable resolution, but further details have yet to be released.

The parties are still waiting for the judge to sign off on the divorce.

As we reported, Kirsten filed for divorce in December 2024 following the couple's separation, which was announced in April of that year.