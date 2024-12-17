Chance The Rapper's Wife Files For Divorce

Chance The Rapper's wife is officially cutting the cord when it comes to their marriage ... because she filed for divorce.

Chance's wife, Kirsten Corley, beelined it to court Friday and filed for divorce after 5 years of marriage ... according to online records.

The estranged couple previously announced their separation back in April, when they planned to get divorced ... and now Kirsten appears to have made the first move.

Divorce docs are not yet available -- so we don't know what Kirsten is seeking in terms of spousal or child support -- but the estranged couple has two minor children together ... daughters Kensli and Marli.

Worth noting ... when they announced their separation, Chance and Kirsten said they planned to raise their daughters together.

Chance and Kirsten tied the knot in 2019 at the Pelican Hill Resort in Newport Beach, CA ... with a celeb-filled guest list including the likes of Kim Kardashian, Kanye West and Dave Chappelle.