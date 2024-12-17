Leighton Vander Esch's Mom Files For Divorce After Dad's Arrest

Leighton Vander Esch's parents are splitting up following the arrest of the former Dallas Cowboys star's father ... TMZ Sports has learned.

Court records we've obtained show Sandra Vander Esch filed for divorce from Darwin Vander Esch on Dec. 2 ... just one day after she accused him of attempting to strangle her during an incident at their Idaho County home.

In the alleged Dec. 1 dispute -- according to court documents -- Sandra claimed Darwin wrapped his hands around her neck following an argument at a nearby bar ... and "was pushing and squeezing, not letting her talk or breathe."

"This lasted for around 10-15 seconds until Sandy was available to pry Darwin's hands off her neck," the docs state.

Darwin was arrested over the allegations -- though he vehemently denied putting his hands on his wife. He's since been charged with one count of felony strangulation and two other misdemeanors.

Darwin has pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanor charges ... but a plea regarding the felony is still to be determined.

We've reached out to attorneys representing both Darwin and Sandra for comment, but we've yet to hear back.