Leighton Vander Esch's Dad Accused Of Attempting To Strangle Ex-Cowboys Star's Mom

Leighton Vander Esch's dad was arrested over the weekend after he allegedly attempted to strangle the former Dallas Cowboys star's mom, new court documents, obtained by TMZ Sports, show.

According to the docs, the incident happened around midnight on Dec. 1 in Idaho County ... when Darwin Vander Esch allegedly got physical with his wife, Sandy Vander Esch, following an argument at a nearby bar.

Cops wrote that Sandy told them Darwin had locked her out of their house after the dispute, so she broke in ... and soon after, officers say she claimed her husband confronted her and put both of his hands around her neck and "was pushing and squeezing, not letting her talk or breathe."

"This lasted for around 10-15 seconds until Sandy was available to pry Darwin's hands off her neck," the docs state.

Darwin allegedly pushed Sandy to the ground during the altercation as well -- and then took her phone as she attempted to call for emergency services.

Authorities wrote in the documents that Darwin adamantly denied putting his hands on Sandy ... although he did admit to nabbing her phone "because she was texting the kids and saying things to them."

Per the docs, Darwin was eventually taken into custody after one officer noted Sandy had "visible red marks around the center of her throat."

Darwin has been formally hit with three charges over the allegations ... one felony count of attempted strangulation, one misdemeanor count of domestic battery and one misdemeanor count of intentional destruction of a telecommunication instrument.

Court records show Darwin pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanor charges during an arraignment on Monday. A court official tells us his plea regarding the felony is still to be determined.

Darwin and Sandy have been mainstays in Leighton's football life -- accompanying him throughout the 2018 NFL draft process, including when the Cowboys took him with their first-round pick.