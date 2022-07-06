Dallas Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch Feeds Wild Bear On Fishing Trip

Play video content Instagram / @vander_esch38

Here's something we're sure Jerry Jones isn't exactly thrilled to see ...

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch straight up fed a fish to a wild bear on a vacation this weekend ... and video of the feeding is intense!!

LVE -- the Cowboys' first-round pick back in 2018 -- was on a fishing trip with his family and friends for the Fourth of July holiday ... when a wild bear showed up, and Vander Esch apparently decided it'd be a good idea to throw a fish its way.

Video shows the 26-year-old football star holding up the snack -- as the bear edged closer and closer to him.

Suddenly, the bear raised up -- 'causing a tense few moments -- but, fortunately for Vander Esch and all of Cowboys nation, it took the fish politely without incident.

Vander Esch's teammate, Dalton Schultz, couldn't believe the vid ... writing on the LB's social media page, "DUDE 🤯."

But, Vander Esch clearly believed it was no big deal ... confirming he kept all his fingers and limbs -- and had a hell of a weekend trip.

"Not often you get to feed a wild bear and get a picture with two sturgeon in the same frame," Vander Esch said as a caption on the vid. "Amazing weekend with family making memories that will last a lifetime!"