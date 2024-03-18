Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch Retiring at 28 Due To Injury

Leighton Vander Esch is retiring at just 28 years old -- the Dallas Cowboys linebacker announced he is unable to return to the football field after his latest neck injury.

The team shared the news on Monday ... days after the former first round pick was released with a failed physical designation.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The All-Pro and Pro Bowler dropped a statement on the news ... saying, "I love the game of football so much, and my body won't cooperate any longer."

"I cherished every moment of my NFL career, and it has been such a blessing to play the game for as long as I have played."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Vander Esch was solid for the Cowboys D on the field ... but his six-year career was unfortunately riddled with injuries, including the neck ailment he suffered back in October that ended his 2023 season.

Jerry Jones spoke highly of LVE ... saying, "Seldom do you come across a player like Leighton, who grew up playing eight-man football only to first play the 11-man game at the major collegiate level and excel."

"His passion and love for the game was contagious, and from the moment he arrived, he has been a difference maker. His grit, toughness, motivation, determination and football IQ will be sorely missed. Leighton also embodied the strong character and personal qualities that make him much more than an accomplished player."

LVE finishes his career with 557 tackles ... including 176 in his first season alone, a franchise record for a rookie.