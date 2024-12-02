Ex-NFL Star Leighton Vander Esch's Father Arrested For Attempted Strangulation

The father of retired Dallas Cowboys star Leighton Vander Esch was arrested in Idaho over the weekend on several charges -- including felony attempted strangulation.

The Idaho County Sheriff's Office says it received a call regarding a domestic battery outside the city of Riggins around 12:16 AM on Dec. 1.

After cops arrived at the scene, 61-year-old Darwin Vander Esch was arrested for felony attempted strangulation and cited for misdemeanor domestic battery and misdemeanor intentional destruction of a telecommunication device.

He is currently in custody with no bond.

Leighton was born and raised in Riggins ... where he was a two-sport star at Salmon River High School.

Leighton pursued his football dreams as a walk-on at Boise State ... and went on to be the Dallas Cowboys' first round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

He recorded 469 tackles, 3.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and three interceptions. Leighton also earned one Pro Bowl, second-team All-Pro, and PFWA All-Rookie team honors.

This past March, Leighton retired after six seasons in the pros due to injuries ... and at the time, Jerry Jones said his "grit, toughness, motivation, determination and football IQ" will be missed.