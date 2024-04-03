Chance the Rapper & Wife Kirsten Corley Announce Divorce

Chance the Rapper and his wife, Kirsten Corley, are calling it quits on their marriage -- something they just announced with a joint statement.

They write, "After a period of separation, the two of us have arrived at the decision to part ways. We came to this decision amicably and with gratitude for the same time we spent together. God has blessed us with two beautiful daughters who we will continue to raise together."

The estranged couple continues... "We kindly ask for privacy and respect as we navigate this transition. Thank you."

Chance and Kirsten got hitched in 2019 and have two daughters together -- 7-year-old Kensli and 4-year-old Marli. They'd been together for years ... even before they got married.

Their wedding in Southern California was a star-studded event -- celebs like Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Dave Chappelle and others were in attendance.

This is huge news, especially since Chance has leaned into the relationship and made it a key part of his lyrics and musical content -- something he's gotten flak for over the years.

In fact, his album "Big Day" is all about his wedding ... he wasn't shy about professing his love for Kirsten, something he's been doing on his tracks for a very long time.