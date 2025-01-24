Darrell Green Raves Over Commanders, 'Very Similar' to Old Washington SB Teams

Play video content TMZSports.com

Darrell Green says he's enamored with this year's iteration of the Commanders ... telling TMZ Sports they remind him a whole lot of his old Super Bowl-winning teams!!

The Washington legend heaped all kinds of praise on Dan Quinn's squad during a sit-down with us this week ... explaining he loves the way they've gone about their journey to this weekend's NFC Championship Game.

Green says it's all felt strikingly similar to his 1980s and early 1990s Washington teams that won two Lombardi Trophies.

"We were not famous," he said. "We were just a bunch of guys that showed up with Joe Gibbs and just went to work. This is very similar to that. Not a bunch of superstars -- just a bunch of guys, man, who care and come to work and put in a day's work. And it's really special."

The Commanders went 12-5 in the regular season, and stunned the football world last Saturday, when they beat up the No. 1-seeded Detroit Lions on the road.

The upset victory was perhaps most surprising because outside of Jayden Daniels and Terry McLaurin, there aren't many players that causal fans can name ... and that's something Green's clearly thrilled by.

"I'm pulling for them," he said.

