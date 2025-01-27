Prisoners Enjoy Snowball Fight After Rare Storm, Video Shows

Play video content

An unprecedented snowstorm in the Florida panhandle proved to be a positive experience for a group of incarcerated individuals ... who turned their prison yard time into a full-on snowball fight.

Check it out ... prisoners are seen whipping a number of snowy balls at one another, some even bringing the sleet inside the prison walls. The men playfully toss the slush at their fellow inmates, skillfully ducking and diving behind tables and other fixtures to dodge the onslaught of snow.

Though a few of the inmates wind up flat on their backs from the slippage caused by the snowballs, the prisoners appear unbothered ... continuing to enjoy themselves amid the region's unseasonably cold weather.

Others keep the snowy antics outside ... with another group letting off some steam by wrestling on the white ground and, of course, by throwing a handful of snowballs at each other.

We're sure the correctional officers were happy to take this wholesome snowball fight over a prison riot!!!

As you know, the Gulf Coast faced a rare winter storm last week ... impacting travel, business, and lives across several states. The cold blast has notably brought in the most snow to the region in more than 100 years ... with one Florida town seeing a record 9.8 inches of snow from the storm.