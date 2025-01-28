Dad Struck, Killed By Errant Hammer Throw At Son's H.S. Track Meet

A 57-year-old man watching his son compete at a track meet was tragically killed when he was struck with a hammer during an event.

The terrible accident happened at the University of Colorado At Colorado Springs (UCCS) campus on Sunday morning, where high school track and field athletes from across the state were competing.

During the hammer throw event, competitors throw a weighted ball (usually weighing 12 lbs. for boys in H.S.) attached to a grip with wire, as far as possible.

UCCS said the hammer "cleared certified barriers" and struck a man identified as Wade Langston, who was sitting in the bleachers. First responders from the Colorado Springs Fire Department arrived to provide aid, but he was announced dead at the scene.

Langston was there supporting his son, a Vista Ridge High School student and CO United Track team member.

The team has since canceled several practices that were scheduled for this week.

"The Colorado United Track Club, our coaches and helpers would like to extend our deepest condolences to the Langston Family as they navigate the tragic loss of Wade Langston," the team said.

"Please know that our hearts, thoughts and prayers are with this family, and they are not alone in their grief."