'Juwanna Mann' Star Miguel A Núñez Jr. Blasts Double Standard About Black Men in Drag

Miguel A Núñez Jr. says if 'juwanna' dress in drag for a role as an actor, that's fine by him ... but, he says Black actors who do it are held to an entirely different standard than their white counterparts.

We caught up with the star, who played the title character in the hit 2002 film "Juwanna Mann" -- a man pretending to be a woman to keep playing pro basketball -- and asked him about Martin Lawrence saying he's not above wearing a dress for a role.

Lawrence said he's comfortable with his manhood, so wearing a dress doesn't bug him ... and, Núñez agrees -- pointing out tons of white actors wear dresses for their roles and they only ever seem to receive praise.

Miguel points to Robin Williams for his role in "Mrs. Doubtfire" and Dustin Hoffman's performance in "Tootsie" ... claiming white people have no strong opinions about them doing drag.

But, when he, Martin Lawrence and Jamie Foxx do it, Núñez says Black folks lose their minds ... calling it all emasculating, whereas Miguel thinks it's just comedy -- it's meant to be funny.

In fact, Miguel says anyone who sees more to it than a funny joke needs to take a long, hard look in the mirror -- 'cause it's more about them than it is about the performer.

Miguel and Martin aren't the first stars to address this ... just last year, Rickey Smiley -- who played Bernice Jenkins in the 2008 comedy "First Sunday" -- fended off attacks from Katt Williams, claiming stars like Richard Pryor acted in drag too.