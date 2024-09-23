Stormy Daniels Cuts Loose At Nashville Drag Show

Play video content TMZ.com

Stormy Daniels is no longer in the eye of the storm -- instead, she’s living it up with Nashville drag queens, trading courtroom drama for some fabulous performances.

TMZ obtained a clip of the former porn star living her best life at the Play Dance Bar ... where a Beetlejuice drag queen introduced her to the stage where she got the chance to introduce the next fabulous act.

As you can see, Stormy was definitely not shy onstage -- guess that one-night stand-up gig earlier this summer really paid off!

Of course, Stormy's been busy speaking her truth since Trump’s hush money trial, which wrapped up with a jury finding him guilty on all 34 counts of falsifying business records.

Trump's repeatedly denied he shelled out cash to Daniels to hush up their alleged fling and has blasted the guilty verdict. His sentencing is set for November 26.