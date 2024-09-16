'RuPaul’s Drag Race' Star Ross Mathews Says Emmys Invite an Honor, Despite Loss

Play video content TMZ.com

"RuPaul's Drag Race" star Ross Mathews shut down any talk about the cast feeling robbed by "The Traitors" winning at the Emmys -- but, some others on the show aren't on the same page.

The TV host told TMZ that win or not, just being invited was an honor -- and his upbeat mood speaking to us Sunday evening after the ceremony definitely backed that up.

Ross also reminisced on how he’s gone from covering the Emmys BTS to arriving on the red carpet ... check out the clip to hear him rave about his journey!

In contrast, "Drag Race" Season 16 stars Xunami Muse and Plane Jane weren’t feeling the same warm fuzzies as Ross ... telling us after winning 5 of the past 6 years -- the show was "robbed."

They even have a theory on why "The Traitors" won. Watch the video to hear their take!

Rumors about the "Drag Race" stars being unhappy started when videos online made it look like they were leaving straight after "The Traitors" won.