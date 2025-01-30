Christine Baumgartner’s Fiancé Josh Connor Listed Montecito Home Before Engagement

Christine Baumgartner’s new fiancé Josh Connor is clearly all about new beginnings ... 'cause TMZ has learned he's listed his Montecito, CA home.

Josh’s 5-bed, 5-bath, 2,899-square-foot pad hit the market for $7.3 million earlier this month ... not long before Josh got down on one knee and proposed to Christine on last Sunday.

If he sells the home for the asking price he'll make a nice profit considering he snagged it for $2.2M in March 2022.

One look at the place and it's clear the property is all about luxury with standout features like a massive spa and loungers, outdoor heaters, and even electric car charging stations.

Josh’s house is 7.5 miles from Christine's ex-husband Kevin Costner’s Carpinteria pad, and with Kevin previously being their mutual friend, it’s possible Josh and Christine want to give themselves some distance to dodge any potential awkward run-ins.

Christine shares 3 kids with Kevin, while Josh has 2 of his own with his ex -- so a little more room might be needed too ... especially with a marriage coming up between the two less than a year after Christine's divorce was finalized.