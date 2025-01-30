Singer Patti Smith Collapses Onstage in Brazil, Cuts Show Short

Patti Smith collapsed on stage in Brazil mid-performance -- and she later rolled back out in a wheelchair to let the crowd know she had to cut the rest of the show short.

The 78-year-old music legend experienced the health scare 30 minutes into her performance at Sao Paulo's Cultura Artística Theater with the Berlin-based Soundwalk Collective group... and according to local news outlet, Folha de S.Paulo, it happened while she was reading a statement about climate change.

Patti Smith, 78, depois de um tombo pra trás e ficar desacordada. Volta ao palco do Cultura Artística e encanta a todos pic.twitter.com/H4QAAajvM9 — Raul Juste Lores (@rauljustelores) January 30, 2025 @rauljustelores

Patti was taken backstage, but later returned in a wheelchair to apologize ... saying, "Unfortunately, I got sick, and the doctor said I can’t finish. So we’ll have to figure something out. And I feel very badly."

Soundwalk Collective shared on their IG Story that Patti had been battling severe migraines recently and started feeling dizzy on stage during her performance -- but was now being cared for by the "best doctors in the most loving way."