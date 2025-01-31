Sheila E. Talks Surprise FireAid Performance, Says Great Seeing L.A. Unite

Play video content TMZ.com

Sheila E. is just a day removed from her surprise FireAid performance in L.A., and it’s still fresh in her mind -- as she dished to TMZ.

The singer dropped by "TMZ Live" Friday, sharing how the event was a crucial moment for the industry to unite -- especially for those who lost everything in the devastating wildfires.

Catch the clip 'cause Sheila dives into the concert's inclusivity, highlighting how it wasn't just for the stars -- it was also about giving back to regular folks who were hit hardest by the fires.

Sheila also gushed about the backstage crew, commending them for making sure the show went off without a hitch.

Sheila told us she was all in from the jump, made a few calls to get involved, and made it clear she wasn’t about the big announcement -- she just wanted to surprise everyone with a performance.