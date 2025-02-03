Boxers Crash Through Ropes During Wild Match

A boxing match Sunday night looked more like WWE ... as two heavyweights did their best table spot in the middle of the bout -- tumbling through the ropes and crashing into the commentator set.

The moment went down on the Claressa Shields vs Danielle Perkins undercard ... with Brandon Moore taking on Skylar Lacy in the co-main event.

Once Round 8 came around, things went off the rails. It seemed as if Lacy was going in for the clinch, but he continued to push Moore toward the ropes ... eventually, sending the two tumbling outside the ring.

While the fans were loving the moment, the announcers were less than thrilled with the contest -- with one even saying it was "embarrassing" the fight went on as long as it did.

The table spot wasn't the only memorable moment. During the third round, one of the cameramen was knocked to the floor by the fighters after Lacy pushed Moore into the corner of the ring.

DOWN GOES THE DAZN CAMERA MAN!!! 📹👀#ShieldsPerkins | Live now on DAZN pic.twitter.com/9oYaVd0Tcw — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) February 3, 2025 @DAZNBoxing

Luckily, it seemed like the cameraman avoided any sort of injury ... 'cause he hopped right back up to the ring apron -- even letting out a wave to the opposite camera.