David Benavidez Says Beef W/ Morrell Is 100% Real, Gonna Break His Face!

David Benavidez isn't simply gunning to hand undefeated rival boxer David Morrell the first loss of his illustrious career ... he wants to BREAK HIS FACE!

TMZ Sports talked to 28-year-old Benavidez, 29-0 with 24 knockouts, ahead of his highly anticipated Premiere Boxing Championship event scrap with 27-year-old Morell, 11-0 with 9 knockouts, going down February 1 at 8PM ET/5PM PT on Prime Video (you can peep the PPV with or without a Prime membership!)

"I'm very excited for this fight. This is a fight that people have been wanting to see for a long, long time. I think we've promoted the hell out of this fight," Benavidez told us, before making it clear this goes well beyond just a sporting event for him.

"I'm just excited to get in there and get my hands on David Morrell. He's been talking a lot. So now all the talk is done. We got [a few days] left. And I'm really excited to go in there and break his face!"

If you're keeping score at home, you've got two of the most talented fighters in the world, both undefeated and in their prime, with REAL bad blood between 'em ... and it's crystal clear why fans can't wait to tune in to the PPV on Prime on Saturday.

What's the reason for the hate? We asked DB.

"Honestly, it's very simple. Him just thinking he could beat me made me not like him," Benavidez explained.

David, who counts wins over top fighters like Caleb Plant and Demetrius Andrade, admits he's in "uncharted territory," explaining he's never felt this level of anger towards an opp.

Aside from stamping himself as arguably the greatest light heavyweight boxer in the world on Saturday, Benavidez says he also plans to use the gigantic spotlight to send a message to other top challengers.

"I'm going to put a beating on David Morrell. I'm going to let everybody know that you don't come to my spot and disrespect me because this is exactly what could happen to you."

If the main event of the PBC scrap wasn't enough (impossible) ... the undercard is also STACKED.

Brandon Figueroa and Stephen Fulton Jr. will rematch in what was one of 2021's best fights. Isaac "Pitbul" Cruz is facing Angel Fierro in an All-Mexican showdown. Jesus Ramos Jr., a rising star, will also fight former unified champ, Jeison Rosario.