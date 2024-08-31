Caleb Plant Says Upcoming Fight's Now 'Personal' After 'Quitter' Comment

Play video content TMZSports.com

Caleb Plant has something special in store for Trevor McCumby -- an "old-fashioned ass whoopin'" -- after his opponent branded the former champion a "quitter," making things "more personal!"

That's what the 22-2 boxer told TMZ Sports ahead of his WBA interim super middleweight title match with McCumby (28-0, 21 KOs), set to go down on September 14 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

It'll be Caleb's first fight since March 2023 (a loss to David Benavidez) ... but Plant says he had the best camp ever and is ready to beat up McCumby for his comments.

"For him to say that, it's like what? We'll see who quits on the 14th. It sounds good on social media but when the bell rings and it's time to be about it, we'll see who quits," Plant ominously said.

Caleb also addressed Trevor saying he has disrespected the sport of boxing ... saying he's confused over the accusation. In fact, Plant says it's Trevor who has screwed up in the past.

"I'm gettin' my hand raised on the 14th in fashion. No matter what, knockout, decision, whatever it is, it will be in fashion. So if you wanna see some good old fashioned ass whooping, tune in."

Plant also had a message for those contemplating whether he's washed after losing two of his last three fights.

"The nonbelievers are part of the reason why I'm here in the first place because the only thing better than proving somebody right is proving somebody wrong."

Of course, those losses came at the hands of two of the best fighters in the world ... Benavidez and Canelo Alvarez.