'Days of our Lives' Star Casey Deidrick Arrested for Domestic Assault

Actor Casey Deidrick -- best known for his role as Chad DiMera on "Days of Our Lives" -- was arrested over the weekend in Tennessee for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend and snatching her phone, TMZ has learned.

Deidrick was taken into police custody Sunday and charged with domestic assault and interference with an emergency call, according to an arrest warrant obtained by TMZ. He was jailed at the Davidson County Sheriff's Office and later released after posting $2,500 bond.

Play video content 2/8/15 TMZ.com

Per the warrant, Deidrick told cops he got into a heated argument with his girlfriend in their Nashville home Sunday morning after he got pissed because he believed she was recording him with her phone, so he grabbed it from her.

He also claimed his girlfriend wrapped her hands around his neck, but officers say they found no evidence of that.

His girlfriend told cops the two got into a squabble ... but she denied recording him. She also told police she cowered in a corner of the kitchen with her phone.

She said Deidrick then came up behind her and placed her in a bear hug, ripping her phone out of her hand.

She said she demanded her phone back so she could call 911 because she feared for her safety ... and Deidrick eventually gave it back to her after she promised to move out of the house that day.

As for Deidrick's Hollywood career ... he's been in some major TV shows. In addition to "Days of Our Lives," Deidrick has appeared in "Glee," "Revolution," "In The Dark," MTV's "Teen Wolf" and "Eye Candy."