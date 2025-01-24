Jabrill Peppers Found Not Guilty In Domestic Violence Case

Jabrill Peppers has just been found not guilty in his domestic violence case.

The NFL safety had been on trial this week over allegations he roughed up his girlfriend during an early morning argument on Oct. 5 ... but a jury just acquitted him of all charges.

Peppers had faced counts of strangulation and assault and battery after a woman claimed he pushed her head into a wall and choked her after he had seen a man calling her phone while the two were getting intimate at his Massachusetts home following a night out on the town.

The woman cried during her testimony on Thursday ... insisting she was hurt during the incident. Peppers, though, took the stand on Friday ... and refuted her claims.

Peppers stated the argument between the two actually stemmed from him not wanting to have unprotected sex with her. He alleged he then asked her to leave, but she wouldn't.

Peppers claimed he never put his hands on her -- although he said she hit him.

The jury didn't take long to render their verdict ... finding him not guilty after about an hour of deliberating.

Just before the trial began, Peppers did plead guilty to a cocaine possession charge -- a count he faced after authorities alleged they found a powdery substance in a baggie in his wallet following his arrest over the incident with his accuser.

Peppers was ordered to remain drug-free and stay out of trouble for the next four months after making his plea.