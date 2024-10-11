Robert Kraft Says Jabrill Peppers 'Gone' If Domestic Violence Allegations True

Robert Kraft says if the domestic violence allegations surrounding Jabrill Peppers end up being true, the Patriots safety's time in New England is over.

The 83-year-old owner made the declaration during his appearance on "The Breakfast Club" on Friday ... two days after Peppers was put on the Commissioner's Exempt list following his Oct. 5 arrest.

Jabrill Peppers leaves Quincy District Court after appearing in front of a judge. While he stayed silent, his attorney said they have evidence that contradicts the victim’s story. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/unnnCqIAyi — Ryan Breslin (@ryanjbreslin) October 7, 2024 @ryanjbreslin

Peppers was booked for four separate charges ... including domestic violence against his girlfriend and cocaine possession. However, Kraft noted Peppers' stance that the claims made against him were untrue ... and he believes in doing due diligence before jumping to a decision.

"[The NFL will] do their independent checking. We're doing ours," Kraft said. "If what was reported is true, he's gone."

"The easiest thing would have been to cut him right away but we're trying to measure nine times and do right by him. If the facts are as been reported publicly, then he's not with us."

Peppers' side of the story is the woman, who was intoxicated, allegedly became erratic ... after he refused to have unprotected sex with her. He claimed she made up the allegations to ruin his career.

Kraft explained he hopes coverage of the case is fair and accurate ... and emphasized the ripple effect can be damaging.

"There is a possibility there's a different explanation," Kraft said, "and the facts are different. so I'm personally gonna wait knowing how these things can be unfair."

Peppers signed a three-year deal worth $30 million with the Pats in July.