Patriots' Jabrill Peppers Placed On Commissioner's Exempt List After Arrest

Jabrill Peppers will not be suiting up for the Patriots for the foreseeable future ... the NFL is placing the New England safety on the Commissioner's Exempt list in the wake of his recent arrest.

The league made the move official on Wednesday morning ... some four days after Peppers was jailed over allegations he roughed up his girlfriend during a dispute at a Braintree, Mass. residence.

According to court documents, a woman claimed Peppers got violent with her after they had gotten into an argument following intercourse ... putting "his hands on her neck and" pushing "her head against the wall."

Peppers, though, was adamant he committed no wrongdoing ... and after pleading not guilty to assault charges in a Massachusetts courtroom Monday, his attorney told media members, "We have evidence that completely contradicts the alleged victim's story and I expect my client to be fully exonerated."

Jabrill Peppers leaves Quincy District Court after appearing in front of a judge. While he stayed silent, his attorney said they have evidence that contradicts the victim’s story. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/unnnCqIAyi — Ryan Breslin (@ryanjbreslin) October 7, 2024 @ryanjbreslin

While the situation gets meted out, the 29-year-old defensive back will be on the Commissioner's Exempt List -- which means he cannot practice or play in games until he's removed.

He will still, however, be paid.