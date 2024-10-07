Jabrill Peppers Arrest Stemmed From Alleged Violent Incident W/ GF, NFLer Denies Claims

Jabrill Peppers was arrested on Saturday after his girlfriend told cops he roughed her up, according to court documents obtained by TMZ Sports ... but the NFL player is adamant the claims are untrue.

Officials wrote in the docs that Peppers' GF alleged the New England Patriots safety got violent with her at around 4 AM ... after she got a phone call during intercourse with him that he didn't like.

Authorities say she stated he demanded she leave his apartment -- and pushed her out of the bedroom while they were both naked. Moments later, she claimed he "put his hands on her neck and pushed her head against the wall." The whole time, she said he appeared "out of his mind and had a serious expression."

According to the docs, the woman stated the violence continued following the initial outburst ... when Peppers pushed her down a set of stairs.

She said he threw down her handbag and cell phone seconds later -- but when she put on a pair of his sweats before leaving, he "came down and ripped off his pants from her and demanded her to leave the apartment."

When authorities arrived on the scene, they say the woman had visible scratches on her kneecaps ... and her forehead area was red.

Peppers was eventually arrested at the scene for, among other things, assault and battery on an intimate partner ... and when officers took him to a nearby jail, they said they located a clear plastic bag containing a white powder substance inside his wallet that they claim he told them was cocaine.

Peppers was ultimately booked on four separate charges.

However, according to the docs, the 29-year-old was adamant he did nothing wrong. Officials say he told them the woman became enraged with him when he refused to have unprotected sex with her.

"According to Jabrill," authorities wrote, "[the woman] kept acting erratic and refused to leave. According to Jabrill, [the woman] fell by herself on the stairs because she was intoxicated. He denied pushing her down the stairs, and he said that she was making those allegations to destroy his career."

Jabrill Peppers leaves Quincy District Court after appearing in front of a judge. While he stayed silent, his attorney said they have evidence that contradicts the victim’s story. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/unnnCqIAyi — Ryan Breslin (@ryanjbreslin) October 7, 2024 @ryanjbreslin

Following an appearance in court Monday -- Peppers' attorney echoed those statements, telling media members, "We have evidence that completely contradicts the alleged victim's story and I expect my client to be fully exonerated."