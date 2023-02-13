Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Ex-Patriots Running Back Stevan Ridley Arrested In Mississippi

2/13/2023 10:03 AM PT
Former New England Patriots running back Stevan Ridley -- who helped Tom Brady win a Super Bowl in the 2014 season -- was arrested in Mississippi over the weekend, TMZ Sports has confirmed.

The running back was booked late Saturday night/early Sunday morning on two charges in Natchez, according to a Natchez Police official.

It's not yet clear what the allegations are against Ridley -- but records show he was released from custody on Sunday.

Ridley, who was born in Natchez, was a Patriots third-round pick in the 2011 NFL Draft. He played for New England for four seasons -- recording his biggest year in 2012, when he rushed for 1,263 yards and 12 TDs.

He went on to play for the Jets, Falcons and Steelers.

The 34-year-old started at LSU before turning pro, scoring 15 TDs for the Tigers in his final season in Baton Rouge in 2010.

