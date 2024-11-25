Jabrill Peppers Removed From NFL's Exempt List After Arrest, Cleared To Play

The NFL has removed New England Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers off its commissioner's exempt list amid his ongoing legal battle ... meaning he'll be allowed to rejoin his teammates immediately.

News of Peppers' reinstatement broke on Monday ... more than a month after he was taken into custody for allegedly getting physical with his girlfriend during a dispute.

According to court docs, the woman claimed Peppers, 29, choked her several times and pushed her head against the wall.

Peppers was charged with domestic violence and possession of cocaine. The accuser also filed a lawsuit.

Peppers -- who previously played for the Giants and Browns -- pled not guilty ... and claimed the woman was intoxicated and got angry when he wouldn't have unprotected sex with her, so she made up the allegations to torpedo his career.

Despite his stance, the NFL placed him on the exempt list shortly after the arrest.

Jabrill Peppers leaves Quincy District Court after appearing in front of a judge. While he stayed silent, his attorney said they have evidence that contradicts the victim’s story. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/unnnCqIAyi — Ryan Breslin (@ryanjbreslin) October 7, 2024 @ryanjbreslin

Back in October, Patriots owner Robert Kraft stated his organization was conducting its own investigation ... and if the allegations made against Peppers were true, he'd be "gone."

"There is a possibility there's a different explanation and the facts are different," Kraft said a few days after Peppers' arrest. "So, I'm personally gonna wait knowing how these things can be unfair."